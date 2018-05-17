C&C Group (CCR) Plans Dividend of €0.09

C&C Group (LON:CCR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

C&C Group opened at GBX 3.11 ($0.04) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

CCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

