Burst One Day Volume Reaches $308,032.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Poloniex and Upbit. Burst has a total market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $308,032.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,938,842,871 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

