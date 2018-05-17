Burney Co. Sells 3,638 Shares of Orbital ATK (OA)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $202,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OA opened at $133.28 on Thursday. Orbital ATK has a twelve month low of $133.47 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.27.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Orbital ATK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

