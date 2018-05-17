BTIG Research Analysts Give Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) a $7.00 Price Target

BTIG Research set a $7.00 price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGYP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.75 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 776.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGYP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 107,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 1,115.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 97,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 89,266 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

