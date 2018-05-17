BT Group (BT.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BT Group (LON:BT.A) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on the communications services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 305 ($4.14).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.36) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BT Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 300.17 ($4.07).

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT.A stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 204.40 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 18,069,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.57).

In other BT Group news, insider Isabel Hudson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £9,810 ($13,307.11). Also, insider Gavin Patterson purchased 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,444.11).

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.