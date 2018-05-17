Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brunswick by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.66.

Shares of BC stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $62.12.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.