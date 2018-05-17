Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 431,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Sterling Global Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 27,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

