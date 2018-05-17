Brokers Set Expectations for Toronto–Dominion Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (TD)

Toronto–Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $6.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.50 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.25.

Toronto–Dominion Bank opened at C$75.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$61.50 and a 1-year high of C$76.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

