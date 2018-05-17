Brokers Offer Predictions for Aemetis Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Aemetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

