Brokers Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2018 Earnings (WTTR)

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Select Energy Services opened at $17.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $407,611.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Alan Burnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Water Asset Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 739,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

