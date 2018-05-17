Brokerages Set Wacker Neuson (WAC) Price Target at $30.12

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.12 ($35.85).

WAC has been the subject of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.90) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of Wacker Neuson traded down €0.48 ($0.57), hitting €27.00 ($32.14), during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €18.09 ($21.54) and a fifty-two week high of €33.86 ($40.31).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

