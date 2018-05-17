Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (VC) Price Target at $140.29

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $190,251.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 61,600.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 644.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon traded up $1.90, reaching $134.44, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.35 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

