Brokerages Set Student Transportation Inc. (STB) PT at $7.20

Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Student Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Student Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STB traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. Student Transportation has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Student Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 2,057.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,343,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 1,281,548 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 839,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides school bus transportation and management services to public and private schools in North America. The company offers contracted, managed, special needs transportation, direct-to-parent, and charter services. It operates approximately 290 contracts with a fleet of 13,000 vehicles.

