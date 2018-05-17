Brokerages Set Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target at $5.63

Shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

TSE PD opened at C$5.01 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$2.89 and a one year high of C$5.38.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.28 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

