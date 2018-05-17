Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings (PQG) PT at $19.77

Shares of PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

PQG stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 254,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,300. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.09 million. PQ Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David James Taylor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

