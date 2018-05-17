Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Target Price at $93.23

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $130,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.70. 15,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

