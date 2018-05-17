Brokerages Set Loma Negra (LOMA) Target Price at $24.50

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOMA. Citigroup raised Loma Negra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC raised Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS downgraded Loma Negra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,383,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loma Negra traded down $0.05, reaching $15.10, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Loma Negra has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $253.94 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Loma Negra will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

