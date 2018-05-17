Brokerages Set La-Z-Boy (LZB) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $2,090,665.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy traded up $0.25, reaching $30.55, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,241. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $413.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

