Brokerages Set Immersion Co. (IMMR) Target Price at $13.56

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,428. Immersion has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.77. Immersion had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 118.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 826.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $45,094.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $52,643.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,759.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,179 shares of company stock valued at $251,918. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immersion by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

