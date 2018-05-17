Brokerages Set Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC) Target Price at $47.33

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

TSE MIC opened at C$40.31 on Monday. Genworth MI Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$44.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, insider Winsor James Macdonell sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$301,680.00. Also, Director Stuart Kendrick Levings sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.75, for a total value of C$116,900.00. Insiders have sold 14,991 shares of company stock worth $625,677 over the last quarter.

