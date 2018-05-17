Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage (EXR) Target Price at $89.27

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $383,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 80,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,753.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $4,061,352.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,515. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $92.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.74 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,483 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,020,000 units and approximately 112 million square feet of rentable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.