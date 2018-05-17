Brokerages Set Alarm.com (ALRM) Price Target at $49.10

Shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.88 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. First Analysis set a $52.00 price objective on Alarm.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 59,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $2,392,726.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius G. Nevin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock worth $5,975,177. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,418 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,953,000 after buying an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 683,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com traded up $0.67, hitting $41.41, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,864. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Alarm.com had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

