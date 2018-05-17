Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies (A) PT at $72.52

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,464.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $490,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,452.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.63. 37,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

