Brokerages Set AECOM (ACM) PT at $36.14

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet cut AECOM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $142,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,475,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 654,568 shares in the last quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $21,728,000. Clearbridge LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,307,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $17,573,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $14,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

AECOM opened at $33.73 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

