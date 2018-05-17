Brokerages Expect Sunrun (RUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.62 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Sunrun traded up $0.08, hitting $10.72, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 14,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sunrun has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -1.02.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $310,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,752,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,998,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,660,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,387,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunrun by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,364,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 694,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

