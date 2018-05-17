Brokerages Expect Shake Shack (SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $285,958.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,440 shares of company stock worth $51,397,444. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $58.61 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

