Brokerages Expect New England Nuclear Co. (LNTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New England Nuclear Co. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New England Nuclear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. New England Nuclear reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New England Nuclear will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New England Nuclear.

Get New England Nuclear alerts:

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. New England Nuclear had a net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New England Nuclear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New England Nuclear from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 11,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $190,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $417,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $914,934. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New England Nuclear by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New England Nuclear traded down $0.10, reaching $14.40, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,261. New England Nuclear has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

About New England Nuclear

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New England Nuclear (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New England Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.