Brokerages Expect National Commerce (NCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. National Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Commerce.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.66 million.

NCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Commerce by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in National Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 355,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in National Commerce by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 333,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 157,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 298,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCOM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,470. National Commerce has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

