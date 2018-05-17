Brokerages Expect Lionsgate (LGF.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lionsgate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Lionsgate posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lionsgate will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lionsgate.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lionsgate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lionsgate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lionsgate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Lionsgate stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 266,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,118. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lionsgate has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

