Brokerages Expect DaVita (DVA) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.05. DaVita posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of DaVita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 1,023,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DaVita has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.