Brokerages Expect Blue Bird Co. (BLBD) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $216.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.79%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 184,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $4,274,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.