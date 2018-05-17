Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Blue Apron posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 155.60%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.26 million. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Blue Apron traded up $0.15, reaching $2.77, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,985,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,162. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $346,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,665 in the last three months. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blue Apron by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.