Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.00 Million

Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $218.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. Altisource Portfolio posted sales of $250.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio will report full year sales of $835.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $865.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $723.00 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio.

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Altisource Portfolio had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 34.24%. Altisource Portfolio’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 19,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $507,763.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 232,442 shares of company stock worth $6,052,952. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio traded up $0.07, reaching $29.23, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,319. The firm has a market cap of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Altisource Portfolio has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Altisource Portfolio Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

