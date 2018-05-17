Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) will post $453.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.20 million and the lowest is $449.15 million. Acushnet posted sales of $427.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,884. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.