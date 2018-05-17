Brokerages Anticipate Lending Club (LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lending Club (NYSE:LC) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lending Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Lending Club reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lending Club will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lending Club.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Lending Club had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lending Club in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lending Club in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lending Club from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lending Club from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen bought 7,696,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,474,777.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,867.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,776,016 shares of company stock worth $27,761,077. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lending Club by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lending Club by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 333,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lending Club by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,193,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Lending Club has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Lending Club Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

