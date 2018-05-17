Brokerages Anticipate First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $42.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Mid-Illinois Bancshares an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.36. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.08.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

