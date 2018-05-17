Brokerages Anticipate Entercom Communications (ETM) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Entercom Communications’ rating score has declined by 39.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Entercom Communications an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,679,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,089,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,275,749 shares of company stock valued at $31,136,927 over the last ninety days. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 272,258 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,646,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETM stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

