Brokerages Anticipate Endurance International Group (EIGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.84 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 85.30%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $35,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $61,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,746. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group traded up $0.15, hitting $9.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 296,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.81. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

