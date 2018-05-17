Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 58.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth about $3,865,000. FSI Group LLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 3.3% in the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton traded down $0.29, reaching $33.11, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,045. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

