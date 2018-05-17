British American Tobacco (BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 5,350

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs from GBX 5,400 ($73.25) to GBX 5,350 ($72.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($78.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.61) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($81.39) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 5,800 ($78.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 5,000 ($67.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,501.56 ($74.63).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco opened at GBX 3,839.50 ($52.08) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($55.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($76.55).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($54.57), for a total transaction of £40,230 ($54,571.35). Also, insider Jerome Abelman sold 10,303 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,092 ($55.51), for a total transaction of £421,598.76 ($571,891.97). Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock worth $99,795,847 over the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.