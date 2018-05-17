Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bristow Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $851,000.

In other Bristow Group news, CEO Jonathan Baliff bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Don Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,623.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bristow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Bristow Group opened at $18.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bristow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

