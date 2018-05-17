Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $18.91

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 30104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

BRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bristow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, insider L. Don Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,623.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Baliff purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,974.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

