Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $18.25

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 50017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several analysts recently commented on BRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bristow Group from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Baliff acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,974.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider L. Don Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $178,623.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,117,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 607,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,444 shares in the last quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

