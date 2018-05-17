Brio Gold (BRIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.80

Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 25972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brio Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, Mineração Fazenda Brasileiro, Mineração Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.