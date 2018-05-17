Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2082055750022 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bridge Bancorp traded up $0.05, hitting $36.90, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

BDGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bridge Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L bought 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $345,924.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 193,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,793 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

