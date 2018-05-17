Brian C. White Sells 27,801 Shares of Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) CFO Brian C. White sold 27,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $856,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Integrated Device Technology traded up $0.03, hitting $31.67, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,127,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,189. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IDTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.