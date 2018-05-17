Brian C. White Sells 27,801 Shares of Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) CFO Brian C. White sold 27,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $856,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Integrated Device Technology traded up $0.03, hitting $31.67, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,127,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,189. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.
Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.
