Breakout Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Breakout has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Breakout coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002259 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $18,826.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Breakout Profile

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

