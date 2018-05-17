BP Midstream Partners GP (BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners GP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. UBS upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners GP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners GP from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners GP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners GP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. BP Midstream Partners GP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners GP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. BP Midstream Partners GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 509.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners GP in the 4th quarter worth $113,167,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners GP in the 4th quarter worth $79,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners GP by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 337,359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners GP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners GP in the 4th quarter worth $16,475,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners GP Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

