BP (BP) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $46.99

BP (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.99 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 361450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 126.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of BP by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

