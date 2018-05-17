Bowhead Trading 0.9% Lower Today (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bowhead has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bowhead token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001811 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bowhead alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.18 or 0.08382790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213020 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Bowhead

Bowhead is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bowhead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bowhead and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.